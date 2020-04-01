The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet April 7 at 11 a.m. for a business meeting, budget hearing and tax levy hearing.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be closed to the public but will be recorded.
In other local news:
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet April 1 at noon to discuss water and sewer, cleanup day in May and the levy estimate.
Scholarship for St. Paul’s students
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will begin accepting applications for the Mortimer C. and Elizabeth Ann Schaidt Scholastic Tuition Fund for the 2020-2021 academic year on April 15.
The application form can be found at www.stpaulcumberland.org or from the church office.
The scholarship is competitive and available only to members of St. Paul’s. The award can be used for the payment of tuition only at an accredited institution offering a two- or four-year degree, graduate degree, technical or vocational training.
Applicants must have communed and contributed in their own name at least once in the past year. Questions can be directed to stpaulsscholarship2015@gmail.com.
Applications are due by June 15.
DAV officer can be contacted
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the monthly visits from a Disabled American Veterans service officer will not be available at the Vietnam Veterans of America.
The service officer will provide Veterans Affairs claims assistance for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents by telephone, email or mail.
Call 301-842-2562 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Alumni groups will not hold banquets
The St. Peter’s Alumni Association will be hold its annual May banquet due to COVID-19.
The Bruce High School Alumni Association has postponed its June 6 banquet until the first Saturday of June 2021.
Veterans fishing outing canceled
The disabled veterans fishing outing scheduled by the Cumberland Outdoor Club for May 2 has been canceled.
