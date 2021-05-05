KEYSER, W.Va. — Twenty-five people were indicted on felony drug charges among 41 indictments returned by the May term of the grand jury, according to the Mineral County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.
In addition to the indictments for alleged drug distribution offenses, other indictments were returned for alleged crimes of malicious wounding, sexual abuse, embezzlement, failure to comply with sex offender registry, burglary, firearms violations and grand larceny.
Those indicted on felony drug charges were: James Nicolas Stemple III, Burlington; Curtis Eugene Paugh Jr., Elk Garden; Megan Clair Eversole, Ridgeley; Portance Come Ngnamadei, Silver Spring; William Douglas Bowley III, Rawlings; Nicole Dawn Delawder, McCoole; Dashawn David Murdock and Kentrel Anthony Rollins, both of Baltimore; Keyser residents Trenton Andrew Smith, Danny Lee Fife, Angel Lynn Emmart, Justin Edward Haines, Tanya Lee Haines, James Robert Somone III, John Henry Davis, Cassandra Lyne Paugh, Chadd Allen Kile, Jarrick Emanuel Shockley and Jacob Haddon Hockland; David Lee Hockenberry and Kayla Dawn Sneathen, both of Fisher; Christine Nichol Hanlin and Brandon Terrell Barnett, both of Piedmont; and William Wayne Wehland and Cody Michael Leeper, both of Romney.
Also indicted were:
• Logan Adam Bowman, of Burlington, first-degree sexual abuse.
• Noah Anthony Crone, Kearneysville, malicious wounding, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Jack Leonard Jr., of Fort Ashby, burglary, hindering a firefighter, petit larceny, obstructing an officer.
• Bradley Scott Smith, Keyser, person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
• Michael Shane Campbell and Monique Renee Campbell, both of Ridgeley, entry of a building, conspiracy and petit larceny.
• Larry Robert Arbaugh Jr., Keyser, failure to provide notice of change to sex registry.
• Emilee Marie Briggs, of Oakland, grand larceny.
• Kevin Wayne Carroll, Catonsville, transporting stolen property into state and false pretense.
• Seth Lee Mongold, Cumberland, embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense.
• Wayne Cody Hunt, Keyser, possession of stolen property and receiving and possession of stolen property from another state.
• Jacob Wayne Bacorn, Burlington, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and baiting and feeding restrictions.
