CUMBERLAND — Despite a dreary day Friday, hundreds of volunteers clad in yellow neon T-shirts served as bright spots all across the city.
The bright-shirted workers were there for County United Way's Day of Caring and Sharing, an annual event that encourages locals to take a hands-on role in beautifying the community. This year's event was the 25th, and roughly 400 volunteers worked on about 50 projects at sites across the city.
Volunteers kicked off the morning with coffee and donuts at Veterans Park on Centre Street before dispersing to their work sites for the day. All were invited to reconvene for lunch at noon at Constitution Park.
At Veterans Park, members of the Civil Air Patrol worked under the supervision of longtime volunteer Charles Baker to fill concrete planters and put down fresh mulch.
Baker said he's drawn to working at Veterans Park "because there's so many people who get out and get involved" with helping to keep the park looking sharp.
Between driving around to the different sites to offer his assistance, Ed Mullaney of Let's Beautify Cumberland! credited County United Way for their hard work to sustain the event for as long as they have, specifically citing Executive Director Michele Walker as "the glue that holds it together."
"It's a way to kick off spring and summer and take pride in your community," Mullaney said. "I've seen it grow over time with more indoor projects, just a variety of new projects going. Today we've got almost 50 projects. It's a new renaissance every year, a rebirth."
The day, Mullaney said, brings together folks of all ages who wish to work to improve their community. Kids take part with their families, he said, and area schools frequently send student groups to participate.
Mullaney's fellow Let's Beautify Cumberland! member Ginny Decker said the growth in the number of volunteers throughout the years is proof of the event's success.
"They're really making a difference," Decker said.
Around the grounds of City Hall, volunteers from AHEC West worked at weeding and raking up leaves from underneath bushes and atop flower beds.
Kristin Thomas, a peer recovery specialist, said she was grateful for the day's relatively cool weather. By about 10 a.m., Thomas said she and her colleagues had managed to clear out much of what needed to be removed from the beds around the building and had moved on to working on the ones in the park in front.
Having recently purchased a home in the city, Thomas said that working on the gardening projects was good practice for the plans that she has for her own space.
"It's helping me identify what I should and shouldn't pull out from my own yard," she said.
She also appreciated the opportunity to get out with coworkers and work on something different than usual, Thomas said.
"We're hanging out with each other while helping to maintain our community, and that's the hinge point of why it's important," she said.
On a personal note, Thomas said that as a person in recovery, she valued the opportunity the day presented to "become integrated into my community and to really invest in it."
"I remember that prior to my addiction, I was the kind of kid who did volunteer work with Let's Beautify Cumberland! and things like that," Thomas said. "Coming back after having gotten free of that and getting to do this and really be a part of my community is awesome."
