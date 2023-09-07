CUMBERLAND — A malfunctioning mini refrigerator sparked a fire that caused about $20,000 damage at UPMC Western Maryland on Willowbrook Road early Thursday.
The fire that started in a clinician's office on the fifth floor of the seven-story facility around 4:30 a.m. was quickly extinguished by the hospital's sprinkler system, significantly minimizing damage, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Cumberland firefighters extinguished the remaining fire.
Fire investigators said an employee found smoke coming from the locked office and pulled the fire alarm.
