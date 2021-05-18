CUMBERLAND — A city man reportedly armed with a large butcher knife was arrested without incident when Cumberland Police encountered him during a domestic violence complaint early Tuesday at a North End residence.
Police said Kenny Lee Higgs, 29, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and carrying a deadly weapon before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Cneter, pending bail review in district court.
Police said the victim alleged Higgs brandished the knife and threatened assault.
There were no injuries, police said.
