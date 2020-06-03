Man allegedly points rifle at business patron

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a woman in an outside dining area of a business at Naves Crossroad, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Lee Morgan, 57, was jailed following his release from UPMC Western Maryland, where he was taken Tuesday for treatment of injuries he apparently sustained as he attempted to elude deputies.
Morgan was charged with first- and second-degree assault, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and crime of violence before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner.
Police said the incident occurred about 6 p.m. when Morgan arrived at the business, exited a vehicle and brandished a camouflaged rifle. He reportedly pointed the rifle at a woman who was seated at an outside dining area before two men intervened and wrestled the weapon from Morgan.
Morgan ran from the area but was located during a police search when he was found hiding in a nearby drainage ditch along the westbound ramp of Interstate 68.
Police said Morgan sustained minor injuries that occurred as he entered the drainage ditch.
