CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted another person with a log near the C&O Canal at Elizabeth Street, Cumberland Police said.
Howard Ray Hartman, 51, was being held Thursday in the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree assault.
Police said the victim was working on the property, came upon Hartman's makeshift shelter and a confrontation ensued. The victim suffered facial injuries.
Hartman fled on a bike before being arrested later in the day, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.