CUMBERLAND — Attempted murder, drug distribution and handgun charges were lodged against a city man Wednesday after he allegedly fired gunshots into a Bond Street residence.
Anthony Joseph Huff, 22, was being held Thursday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center following a hearing before a district court commissioner. A bail review hearing was set for Monday.
Cumberland Police said gunshots were fired into the residence three times. “The victim advised that during this incident a bullet nearly struck them,” read a police summary of the incident.
Investigation of the incident led police to the 300 block of Columbia Street and a Mechanic Street residence, where Huff was eventually taken into custody.
Police also arrested Rose Ann Zuppardo, 55, the owner of the Mechanic Street property, after she allegedly interfered with police as they arrested Huff. She was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering and resisting arrest before being released on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Huff was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and drug distribution violations.
In addition, he was charged with various handgun violations and drug trafficking offenses after police allegedly seized marijuana, currency and packaging materials at the Mechanic Street residence. A handgun was also located and seized from the residence at the time of the arrest, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.