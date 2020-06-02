Man arrested after allegedly violating protective order

CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested Monday at a Park Street business where he was legally prohibited from entering, Cumberland Police said.
Glenn Eugene Westfall Jr., 36, was taken into custody when city police officers responded to a complaint of a violation of a protective order.
Westfall was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.
Westfall was also arrested on a warrant charging him with two counts of violating a protective order that related to separate violations that allegedly took place May 21 at a Shriver Street location. The warrant also charged him with stalking, harassment and telephone misuse.
Westfall was granted pre-trial release by a district court commissioner.
