CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was jailed Saturday after he allegedly attempted to take a police officer's holstered Taser.

Cumberland Police said Michael William Griffin Jr., 33, was "visibly intoxicated" and "verbally aggressive" as officers investigated a report of a drunken driver.

Griffen, who was reportedly found sitting on a porch in the 800 block of Sylvan Avenue, made comments to officers about fighting before grabbing the Taser, police said.

He was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intoxicated endangerment, and was being held Sunday on a $2,500 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

