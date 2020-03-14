Man arrested after hourslong police standoff

BOWLING GREEN — A Cumberland man who allegedly barricaded himself inside the bedroom of a Bowling Green home Friday evening was arrested after a two-hour standoff with police, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Travis Thompson, 23, was taken into custody following the incident in the 13000 block of Pershing Street.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said deputies were sent there to investigate "a subject out of control in the home."
Thompson allegedly threatened family members and threw items at deputies before locking himself in the room.
"Thompson advised that he had armed himself, and then began threatening the lives of the deputies on the scene, prompting the area around the residence to be secured by law enforcement," read the news release.
Thompson was being held Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center on a temporary commitment, pending representation by a lawyer. He was served with an outstanding arrest warrant also faces charges relating to Friday evening's incident.
Maryland State Police, Cumberland Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office and Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
