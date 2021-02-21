FROSTBURG — A Frostburg man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man during an altercation at a West Mechanic Street residence.
Nick Allan Walters, 26, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, Frostburg City Police Department Chief Nick Costello said in a news release.
Police said the altercation occurred just before 1:30 a.m. and involved three people. The victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland.
Walters was being held Sunday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. A bail review hearing was scheduled Monday.
Frostburg State University Police assisted at the scene, and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit was conducting a follow-up investigation.
Additional charges may be filed, police said.
