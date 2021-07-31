CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested in Cumberland Friday morning after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another person outside a Wiley Ford business.
Cumberland Police stopped a vehicle driven by Travis William Elder, 37, of Fort Ashby, near the city's downtown area shortly after the incident, and allegedly found a loaded shotgun and pistol inside.
He was charged with handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle and carrying an unregistered rifle/shotgun, and was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
