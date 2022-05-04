CUMBERLAND — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a shooting on Memorial Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Police did not release information about the victim of the 1:45 p.m. incident at Jane Frazier Village.
The suspect fled, but was taken into custody on Wempe Drive following a brief manhunt.
South Penn Elementary School, Washington Middle School and Fort Hill High School were temporarily locked down while police searched for the man.
Investigators from the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit, officers from the Cumberland Police Department, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police remained at of scene at 3:30 p.m.
