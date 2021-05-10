CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Sunday after he was served an arrest warrant stemming from an alleged disturbance at UPMC Western Maryland where he allegedly assaulted emergency room staff, a Cumberland Police officer and his own service dog.
Matthew Joseph Snellings, 32, was served a warrant for three charges of second-degree assault and a charge of malicious destruction of property.
Snellings was served a second warrant for illegal possession of a firearm, an alleged violation reportedly determined by city police officers during a well-being check Saturday at a Greene Street residence.
A court commissioner ordered Snellings jailed, pending bail review Monday by a district court judge.
The dog was released to the care of the Allegany County Animal Shelter, police said.
