Man arrested for allegedly assaulting parent

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday for allegedly assaulting a family member at a home in the 200 block of Springdale Street, Cumberland Police said.
Brion Thomas Jacobs, 22, was being held Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center on $2,000 bond following a hearing before a district court commissioner.
Police said Jacobs assaulted a parent and was subsequently charged with second-degree assault after officers observed injuries on the victim.
