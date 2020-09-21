BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — No injuries were reported when a man disrupted a Sunday church service in Berkeley Springs and had to be forcibly removed from the property, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred at the Union Chapel United Methodist Church on Valley Road where Jeremiah J. Goodwin, 38, of Berkeley Springs, arrived and "began acting strangely and wanting to get church children to sign water bottles for him," according to Sheriff K.C. Bohrer.
"The security team became concerned and escorted the defendant from the church and he left," said the sheriff, who then posted a description of Goodwin and the vehicle he was driving to officers.
Goodwin reportedly returned to the church where he "began screaming, shouting and attempting to forcibly enter the church." The church had locked the door before he reportedly kicked it open.
Church members "stopped further aggression and entry" out of fear and concern for their personal safety," Bohrer said.
Goodwin reportedly fled the church parking lot in his vehicle and continued onto U.S. Route 522. He was located in the area of Fish Hatchery Road where he was stopped by deputies and taken into custody without further incident.
Goodwin was charged with disrupting a church service, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
He was being held Monday at the Eastern Regional Jail on $20,000 cash bond set by a Morgan County magistrate.
