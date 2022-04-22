CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Thursday after he was arrested by a Cumberland Police officer who reportedly witnessed a drug transaction on Fulton Street.
Shane Lee York, 49, was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), resisting arrest, second-degree assault and failure to obey a police order.
York was being held without bond Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said suspected narcotics were recovered at the time of the arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.