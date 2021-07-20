Police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Tuesday following his arrest for allegedly brandishing a knife and threatening to kill a person at a residence in the 300 block of Frederick Street, according to Cumberland Police.

Brandon Arthur Simpson, 29, was arrested without incident on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Simpson was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a judge's review of the no-bail ruling of a district court commissioner.

No injuries were reported in the Monday incident, police said. 

