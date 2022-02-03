CUMBERLAND — A man reportedly lost in the woods in the Holland Street area prompted a search by area first responders Thursday, but he was later found safe in another part of the city.
Christopher Kaylor called the Allegany County 911 Center late Thursday morning to report his situation, said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
"We've actually talked to him and we pinged his location so we have an idea where he is," Bennett said.
The search included the Cumberland Fire Department and the Allegany County special operations search and rescue team. Units from volunteer fire companies at Lonaconing, Shaft, Corriganville and Mount Savage were assisting, as was the all-volunteer Mountain Maryland Search and Rescue Team.
About 2:30 p.m., Kaylor was located at Circle K on Oldtown Road.
