CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond after he allegedly assaulted and choked a male victim during an incident early Thursday evening in the 500 block of Bedford Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Marquis Lamar King, 25, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct following the 7 p.m. incident when a patrolling officer noticed several people arguing.
King remained jailed Friday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
