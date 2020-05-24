Man charged in separate Grand Avenue incidents

CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Sunday after police arrested him for two alleged incidents that occurred on Grand Avenue, one in which he threatened to cut off two residents fingers.
Dustin Michael Edwards, 29, was charged with three counts of assault and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure following his arrest on Saturday, Cumberland Police said.
Edwards allegedly threatened the residents on May 5. In a second incident on May 18, police said he assaulted a female victim.
