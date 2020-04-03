OAKLAND — An Oakland man was charged Wednesday with 94 counts of animal cruelty after dead cattle and others in poor condition were found on a farm on Kempton Road, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division.
Chester Field Gaither Jr., 69, was also charged with failure to provide proper care.
He was served a criminal summons and was not in police custody.
Authorities said a warrant was served at the farm Feb. 19 and deputies found 15 dead cattle that had been buried. Laboratory tests confirmed they died of malnutrition, authorities said.
In total, 47 cows on the property were either dead or in poor condition from a lack of proper care, authorities said.
Twenty-three of those animals were previously owned by a family member of Gaither who faced similar charges from the Garrett County Humane Society and was found guilty, authorities said.
