CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attacked a former roommate at an Elder Street residence.
Cumberland Police said Patrick Lee Thompson, 30, was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.
Thompson is accused of choking and throwing the victim into a fence outside the residence.
