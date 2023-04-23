police lights

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attacked a former roommate at an Elder Street residence. 

Cumberland Police said Patrick Lee Thompson, 30, was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He was being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

Thompson is accused of choking and throwing the victim into a fence outside the residence.

