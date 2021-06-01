CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he allegedly discharged a shotgun Friday at a Grand View Terrace property, Cumberland Police said.
Joseph Henry Dowell, 57, was charged by criminal summons with discharging a firearm in the city and malicious destruction of property. He signed citations and received charging documents to await trial in district court, police said.
No injuries were reported in the incident that resulted in damage to a window of a residence, police said.
