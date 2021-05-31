CUMBERLAND — A Mount Savage man was charged with DWI after allegedly crashing into road barrier Sunday evening at the intersection of West Industrial Boulevard and Lamont Street.
Cumberland Police said Wayne Douglas Baugher, 33, was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly struggling with officers and attempting to flee.
Baugher wasn't injured, but a juvenile in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.
Baugher was being held Monday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.