CUMBERLAND — A driver was charged Sunday following a hit-and-run vehicle crash that resulted in his hospitalization for a suspected drug overdose.
Maryland State Police said the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was driving south on U.S. Route 220 near state Route 956 at Bel Air when he sideswiped a northbound vehicle.
Troopers found the vehicle at a nearby car wash, and used Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, to revive the driver. He was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for additional treatment and later released.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated, traffic charges and possession of marijuana. Police said pending charges include possession of a controlled dangerous substance, suspected heroin, cocaine and CDS paraphernalia.
