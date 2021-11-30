CUMBERLAND — A man died Tuesday morning after he crashed a vehicle into a guardrail on U.S. Route 40 at the Narrows, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, who had not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland, where he later died.
The vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 40 just before 10 a.m. when the accident occurred. Witnesses reportedly observed the vehicle travel through the traffic light at the intersection of Routes 40 and 36 before it struck the guardrail and came to rest, emergency officials said.
The sheriff's office conducted an accident reconstruction that closed the highway for about an hour-and-a-half.
The sheriff's office requested that anyone who witnessed the crash contact deputies at 301-777-1585.
