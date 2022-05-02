BURLINGTON, W.Va. — A hunting accident early Saturday in Burlington claimed the life of a Mineral County man and resulted in the arrest of another man on felony charges, according to West Virginia Natural Resources Police.
Colton Jon Shoemaker, 28, was killed while turkey hunting on a farm off Upper Patterson Creek Road.
Police arrested 68-year-old David Haggerty of Burlington on two counts of felony wanton endangerment with a firearm following investigation by Natural Resources Police and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents, the incident happened about 6:30 a.m. when Shoemaker was hunting with his girlfriend, Cody Jose.
The pair reportedly set out decoys when “they heard twiggs break behind them and saw a hunter sit down by a tree,” according to the court papers.
Shortly after, Shoemaker and Jose heard turkeys above their location, so they turned to face uphill.
As they waited to see what the turkeys were doing, the gunshot that hit Shoemaker was fired with a .243 rifle, according to the documents.
Jose, Haggerty and land owner Carl Rexrode loaded Shoemaker into a truck and drove him to meet first responders.
According to the documents, Haggerty admitted to accidently shooting Shoemaker, thinking he was shooting a turkey.
Haggerty remained jailed Monday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta in lieu of $25,000 cash bond.
The investigation is continuing.
