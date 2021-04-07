OAKLAND — A Garrett County man died Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire in Oakland.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said investigators were attempting to determine the cause of the blaze that started about 10:15 a.m. at 3153 Bethlehem Road, but the combination of the victim being an avid smoker and his oxygen use may have played a role.
The victim was not identified.
The home was destroyed and Deer Park firefighters needed about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, fire investigators said. Damage was estimated at about $15,000.
Investigators said Richard Roderick owned the home, but he was not the occupant.
The occupant's remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office in Baltimore.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 301-766-3888.
