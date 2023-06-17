WESTERNPORT — A Westernport man died late Friday after losing control of his vehicle on state Route 135.
Levi Valentine, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:20 p.m. accident in the 24000 block, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Valentine's passenger vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, and speed was a factor in the accident, deputies said.
The road was closed for about three hours as the sheriff's office crash team investigated.
Personnel from Potomac, Tri-Towns and Corriganville, Tri-Towns EMS and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services were called to the accident.
Anyone who witnessed the accident and hadn't already spoken to law enforcement was asked to call 301-777-5959 or 301-777-1600.
