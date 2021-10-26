CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police and the C3I Unit continue to investigate the death of a 39-year-old man who was found dead behind a building in the Knox Street area Monday.
Police were alerted by two citizens who flagged down an officer on patrol just after 3 p.m.
No evidence of foul play was found at the location, and the identity of the victim has not been disclosed by police.
Autopsy results are being awaited from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the investigation continues by Cumberland Police and C3I.
Police said drugs were found in the possession of the man when the body was discovered along with other evidence that indicated the death was possibly the result of a drug overdose.
The specific cause and manner of death will be determined through the autopsy that includes toxicology analysis.
