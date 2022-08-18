OAKLAND — Two people were critically injured when fire broke out in a late-model truck they occupied in the town of Oakland Wednesday evening, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The victims, a man and young girl, whose identities have not been disclosed, were transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital following initial medical treatment at Garrett Regional Medical Center, investigators said. They were reported in critical condition at that time.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 100 block of South Second Street when fire broke out in the passenger compartment and the truck bed of a late model Nissan Titan, officials said.
The victims reportedly suffered severe burns as the vehicle was driven for nearly a mile after the fire broke out.
First responders at the scene included the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by state fire investigators.
The fire marshal’s office also reported that the relationship of the victims was not yet known.
