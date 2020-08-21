Man injured in jet ski mishap at Deep Creek Lake

MCHENRY — A jet ski accident Thursday morning on Deep Creek Lake left a man briefly unconscious before he was taken to the Garrett Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.
NRP officers responded to the 11:30 a.m. accident that occurred when the victim was operating a personal watercraft that struck a boat wake at a speed of 70 mph, according to spokesperson Lauren Moses.
The agency did not disclose the identity of the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.