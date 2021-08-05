CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Thursday after an incident involving a stolen handgun at a Henderson Avenue business Wednesday, according to Cumberland Police.
Javon Brewer, 40, was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment, as well as escape, resisting arrest, theft and firearms charges.
Police said Brewer was "showing off" the weapon to others inside the business in the 400 block when he was asked to leave and an altercation ensued. Brewer allegedly pointed the gun at several people, but was disarmed and the weapon was thrown into a storm drain, police said.
Brewer fled upon arrival of officers, but was caught after a short foot chase, police said.
Several people were injured during the altercation, police said. Some required medical treatment.
