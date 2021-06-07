CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man was jailed early Monday on charges stemming from an alleged incident Sunday at a Hill Street residence in Frostburg, according to Cumberland Police.
Anthony Lafond Cooper, 42, was charged by warrants with handgun on person, assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
He was jailed at the order of a district court commissioner and held without bond, pending a bail review in district court.
