CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Wednesday after he allegedly kicked police officers when he was being taken into custody on a warrant charging him with robbery and assault, according to Cumberland Police.
Michael Shawn Fear, 47, was charged with violations of assault of police, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and disorderly conduct in addition to the warrant charges of robbery, assault, theft less than $100 and disorderly conduct.
Fear remained jailed Thursday in the Allegany County Detention Center on total bond of $6,000, pending appearance before a district court judge to review the bail amount.
Police said Fear ran from officers as they arrived at his residence to take him into custody. He was quickly apprehended and allegedly kicked officers as he was being escorted to the police station for arrest processing.
The warrant was issued Sept. 21 by district court in connection with the alleged robbery of a victim who was also shoved to the ground before being robbed of personal items. The incident occurred Aug. 28 at an unspecified city location.
