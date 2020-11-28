CUMBERLAND — A 60-year-old city man was being held without bond Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center after he allegedly created a disturbance at a South George Street business, Cumberland Police said.
James Latgis III was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Friday after police said he was yelling at another person inside the business. Latgis had an active protective order barring him from contacting the victim, police said.
In addition to violating the protective order, Latgis also was charged with disturbing the peace, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.