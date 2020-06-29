WESTERNPORT — A man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on state Route 135 near Westernport, according to emergency services officials.
“Fire and EMS units were dispatched at 10:29 a.m. to Route 135 in the area of Tri-Towns Plaza for a reported vehicle crash with serious injuries,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said. “Our Joint Communications Center received calls from the scene indicating the male was entrapped in the wreckage.”
Units from Westernport, Piedmont, West Virginia, Tri-Towns EMS, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and an EMS supervisor responded on the incident. Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter also was dispatched, but later canceled.
The unidentified male operator of the vehicle was reportedly the single occupant. No other injuries were reported, Bowman said.
Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, which closed Route 135 for about four hours. Maryland State Highway Administration assisted with traffic control.
