BEDFORD, Pa. — An unidentified man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Bedford County's Bloomfield Township after he opened fire on state troopers who had responded to the location for a "welfare check," according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim, whose identity and age were not disclosed, was struck by gunfire from troopers during the 4:14 p.m. incident that reportedly took place in the 200 block of Burket Drive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures administered at the scene by troopers, police said.
It was during a check of well-being that the man reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence before discharging a firearm in the direction of troopers.
A perimeter was set up around the residence as members of the state police Special Emergency Response Team arrived to provide assistance.
"The male subject continued to discharge a firearm in the direction of the troopers and several PSP members returned fire," read a news release from state police at Bedford.
The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by state police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.