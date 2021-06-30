LAVALE — A stabbing late Tuesday at a LaVale residence left a man with serious injuries and resulted in the arrest of a woman who fled the dwelling following the incident, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Injuries to the victim of the 10:30 p.m. incident were not life-threatening, police said.
He was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after the suspect, Theresa Jean Roy, fled the Simpson Avenue residence and traveled to a nearby business where a 911 call was made to make authorities aware of the incident, according to police.
Roy, 37, was charged with first- and second-degree assault. She was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bond hearing Wednesday.
