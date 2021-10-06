CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police continue to investigate an incident Tuesday at a Bond Street residence where a man was beaten and stabbed multiple times.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was being treated at UPMC Western Maryland following transport by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance, police said.
He was found when police responded to the location for a reported stabbing.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at 301-777-1600. Callers may remain anonymous.
