LAVALE — A man in his 30s was taken to UPMC Western Maryland after suffering chemical burns when a substance used to clean ovens splashed onto his face, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The victim was taken to the hospital by Cresaptown ambulance following the incident at Motel 6 in LaVale just before 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police were also alerted to respond before they were canceled by first-responders at the scene.
Lt. Todd Bowman, DES spokesman, said the incident occurred when the victim broke the top of the bottle of cleaning solution, causing the substance to splash into his eyes.
The victim was reportedly in stable condition late Sunday.
