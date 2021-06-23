CUMBERLAND — More than 20 bears this year have been killed in Western Maryland on roads or because of mange, Clarissa Harris of the Maryland Wildlife & Heritage Service said.
It’s unknown how the recent cicada emergence impacted the local bear population, she said.
“But we know the bears will eat (cicadas),” Harris said via email.
“We are in the middle of breeding season so the males will travel despite the food availability,” she said. “The food availability in the fall is what really dictates how much weight the bears gain prior to hibernation.”
The bears that died so far this year ranged in weight from roughly 30 to more than 200 pounds and included:
• Jan. 7, a 225-pound female was killed on Interstate 68 westbound at mile marker 31.5 in Garrett County.
• Jan. 8, a 30-pound female was euthanized due to mange in Swanton, Garrett County.
• March 3, a 110-pound female was euthanized due to mange in Clear Spring, Washington County.
• March 4, a bear of unknown weight was euthanized due to mange on Savage River Road in Garrett County.
• March 13, a 90-pound female was euthanized due to mange in Westernport.
• April 12, a 142-pound male was killed on Interstate 70 eastbound at Boyd Road in Clear Spring, Washington County.
• April 19, a 125-pound male was killed on Route 560 in Loch Lynn, Garrett County.
• April 20, a 110-pound female was euthanized due to mange in Turkey Neck, Garrett County.
• April 22, a 121-pound male and 137-pound male were killed on Route 219 in McHenry, Garrett County.
• April 29, a 142-pound male was killed on Route 560 in Gorman, Garrett County.
• May 18, a 205-pound male was euthanized due to mange in Grantsville, Garrett County.
• June 12, a 100-pound female was euthanized due to mange in Gorman, Garrett County.
• June 12, a 135-pound male was killed on Interstate 68 eastbound at mile marker 29 in Finzel, Garrett County.
• June 12, a 130-pound female was killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 2 in Friendsville, Garrett County.
• June 15, an 84-pound male was killed on Route 15 and St. Anthony Road in Frederick, Frederick County.
• June 17, a 60-pound male was killed on Glendale Road and Route 495 in Swanton, Garrett County.
• June 18, a 50-pound female was found dead in Allegany County.
• June 22, a 100-pound male was killed on Interstate 68 eastbound at mile marker 37.5 in LaVale.
• June 23, a 70-pound female was euthanized due to mange in Gorman, Garrett County.
Reports show roughly the same number of bears died in the first six months of last year, Harris said.
