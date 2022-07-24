CUMBERLAND, Md. — Dozens of bears in Western Maryland died in the past few months from conditions including vehicle impact and mange.
According to Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service, nonseasonal bear mortalities include:
• March 10: Garrett County: Female bear struck and killed on Maryland Route 219 near Sand Flat Road in Oakland.
• March 16: Garrett County: Bear with severe mange was euthanized on Savage River Road near Dry Run Road.
• April 17: Allegany County: Male bear was struck and killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 62 near Fifteen Mile Creek Road.
• April 24: Allegany County: Male bear was struck and killed on Interstate 68 mile marker 32.
• April 29: Washington County: Male bear with severe mange was euthanized at Indian Springs Wildlife Management area.
• April 30: Garrett County: Female bear cub with severe mange was euthanized off of Savage River Road.
• May 3: Garrett County: Abandoned malnourished female cub was euthanized after it was found swimming in the Savage River Reservoir.
• May 10: Carroll County: Male bear was struck and killed on state Route 97 near Obrecht Road.
• May 17: Allegany County: Abandoned malnourished female cub was euthanized in the Midland area after it was discovered in a shed.
• May 19: Allegany County: Male bear was struck and killed on U.S. Route 220 in Rawlings.
• May 23: Frederick County: Female bear with severe mange was euthanized on Gapland Road in Jefferson.
• May 26: Allegany County: Female bear was struck and killed on state Route 135 near Ravenscroft Road.
• June 1: Garrett County: Female bear struck and killed on West Liberty Street in Oakland.
• June 3: Garrett County: Female bear with severe mange was euthanized on Foster’s Inn Road in Grantsville.
• June 4: Washington County: Male bear with severe mange was euthanized on Mummert Road in Clear Spring.
• June 10: Garrett County: Female bear with severe mange was euthanized on Mt. Zion Road in Swanton.
• June 12: Allegany County: Male bear was struck and killed on Interstate 68 at mile marker 37.
• June 14: Frederick County: Male bear was struck and killed on Interstate 70 at mile marker 48.
• June 14: Allegany County: Male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68 at mile marker 65.
• June 17: Garrett County: Male bear with severe mange was euthanized on Spring Lick Road in Swanton.
• June 21: Garrett County: Male bear was struck and killed on Interstate 68 in Finzel.
• June 25: Garrett County: Female bear with severe mange was euthanized on Spring Lick Road in Swanton.
• July 5: Garrett County: Male bear was struck and killed on state Route 495 and Maple Grove Road in Grantsville.
• July 9: Garrett County: Female bear with severe mange was euthanized on Rock Lodge Road in Bittinger.
• July 9: Garrett County: Female bear was struck and killed on state Route 495 in Bittinger.
