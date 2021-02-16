FROSTBURG — Around mid-March, the Frostburg Police Department and City Hall are expected to move into the renovated police station at 37 S. Broadway, with the city leaving its current location at 59 E. Main St.
In September 2019, the mayor and City Council voted in favor of a bond ordinance that authorized the city an issuance of debt up to $2.9 million through the Maryland Local Government Infrastructure Financing program. Since then, city police moved temporarily to the Frostburg State University campus and construction got underway.
“(The) police department will come first and then City Hall, but between March 8 and March 21,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator. “I expect we’ll get the moving complete. So it’s about a two and a half week window.”
Although the city will have moved into the building, it does not mean the municipal center project will be completed at that time.
As it stands, the outside looks much less finished than the inside, said Stahlman. The outside of the building still needs aluminum composite material panels to come in and be placed, and that likely won’t be done until after the move.
“Because of weather, the lot won’t be paved until later in March or April when the blacktop plants open,” said Stahlman.
There are still upgrades to be done inside, as well, on the juvenile detention cell — a toilet, sink and the like. Upstairs and downstairs there is still flooring work to be done, but the upstairs bathrooms are done.
Communications equipment is being installed and furniture is expected to be delivered Feb. 22.
At January’s city meeting, the city and Frostburg State University came to an agreement to lease the old City Hall building on Main Street to the university. The university plans to eventually open a regional Science Education Center in the building.
