CUMBERLAND — Greenway Avenue will be closed from Warwick to Brookfield avenues Oct. 31 beginning at 3 p.m. as the annual Preview of Champions band competition is held at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Motorists traveling on Brookfield Avenue will only be able to make a right turn onto Greenway Avenue. Cecil Street will be closed at Ridgewood Avenue and traffic will only be able to travel on Cecil Street from Greenway Avenue to Ridgewood Avenue. Handicapped parking will be provided on Greenway Avenue.
