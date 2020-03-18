CUMBERLAND — Martin's Food Markets has adjusted its hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice to allow more time for employees to sanitize, unload deliveries and stock shelves.
To support customers who are 60 and older as the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, the stores will open from 6 to 7 a.m. for those customers only.
The company has placed a limit of two on key categories throughout the store, including paper goods and disinfectant products.
