CUMBERLAND — A Martinsburg man remained jailed Tuesday without bond for the alleged Sunday knife assault of a man in the Baltimore Street area, according to the Cumberland Police Department.
Jahmel Frisco Gunn, 30, was served a warrant for his arrest Monday, charging him with assault in the first- and second-degree, reckless endangerment, concealed dangerous weapon, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and trespassing.
Gunn was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending review of the no-bail order by a district court judge.
