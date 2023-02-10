CUMBERLAND — In early February 2020, the Western Maryland Health System officially became UPMC Western Maryland.
Now three years later, Michele Martz, who began her role as UPMC Western Maryland’s president on Jan. 1, 2021, reflected Friday on some of UPMC Western Maryland’s recent accomplishments, and discussed obstacles faced by the health care industry.
Achievements
Martz, who has worked for the hospital system for 34 years, talked of recent upgrades at the hospital.
“This year we opened our brand new heart vascular suite in our medical arts center,” she said.
“Yesterday we just installed a $2 million CAT scan piece of equipment,” Martz said. “It will help with our structural cardiology program.”
A new linear accelerator allows for communication between onsite and offsite physicians, she said.
The hospital admitted more than 9,000 patients last year, Martz said.
“About 30 people per day actually get admitted to an in-patient here,” she said. “Our emergency department treats more than 33,000 patients per year.”
Area urgent care facilities within the hospital system see another 60,000 patients annually, she said.
“We did 128 open heart surgeries last year,” Martz said. “Since we started that program in 2000, we’ve almost done 4,800 open heart surgeries.”
Martz also talked of UPMC Western Maryland’s $700 million economic impact on the area.
“That’s really based (on) our payroll and then what the employees then do with spending money in our community and resource utilization in our community,” she said. “That’s huge. We’re just such a big economic driver.”
Funding
Earlier this month, Del. Jason Buckel, an Allegany County Republican who is the House minority leader, delivered his party’s view of Gov. Wes Moore’s State of the State address.
At that time, Buckel said Western Maryland’s health system needed new equipment for its oncology center to provide state-of-the-art radiation therapy to cancer patients.
The hospital system’s funding was not included in the governor’s capital budget, Buckel said, and added many citizens and their families could suffer as a result.
In response to Buckel’s comments, Martz said the hospital system is “very fortunate to have our delegation here to help us with grant funding and to raise money.”
However, “we’ll purchase that equipment regardless of whether we get grant funding from the state,” she said and added that cancer care will not be negatively impacted.
“We’ll find our own ways to generate that money,” Martz said.
She talked of the Western Maryland Health System Foundation that supports the work of UPMC Western Maryland through actions that include fund development.
“UPMC is very obviously involved in capital equipment purchases,” Martz said.
Shortages
Staffing shortages, especially for nurses and physicians, create a challenge for many health care systems across the U.S.
“It is here, too,” Martz said and talked of several recruiting efforts the hospital system is working on.
“We have some great signing bonuses,” she said of $10,000 for certain employees with a three-year commitment. “Plus, we’ll pay $20,000 in student loans off.”
An experienced registered nurse can receive a $15,000 sign-on bonus, Martz said.
“We work so hard with (Allegany College of Maryland and) we’ve donated over $100,000 to the college so that they can add another instructor,” she said. “We know that’s our pipeline.”
UPMC Western Maryland offers many different jobs for people with various levels of education and training, Martz said.
“UPMC has a wonderful benefits package (and) I think the UPMC brand has definitely helped us,” she said.
“Through it all it’s really our staff,” Martz said of the hospital system’s successes. “It’s our dedicated health care heroes that continue to work here each and every day.”
